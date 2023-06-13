Support Swells For Triple Stabbing Victim At Bay Shore Business: 'Doesn't Know A Stranger'

The attack happened early Sunday, June 11 in Bay Shore, in a parking lot outside the Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub on East Main Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers arrived at the scene after someone called 911 reporting a fight, according to Suffolk County Police.

When they arrived, they found three men, ages 24, 24, and 23, suffering from stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday, June 13, no suspects had been arrested in the case.

One of the victims, Timothy Patwell, suffered a broken rib and collapsed lung, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Kimberly Lozada.

“Thankfully, the knife missed Timmy’s heart by an inch,” she said, adding that Patwell is known as the person who people call when things go wrong.

“He never hesitates to help anyone and doesn’t know a stranger.”

Patwell, who has already lost both of his parents, works multiple jobs and was enjoying his first night off in months at the time of the attack, according to Lozada.

“Being that he will be out of those jobs for the foreseeable future, we have set up a GoFundMe in order to let him focus on his recovery, help with medical bills, and to help with the financial stress of the situation,” she said.

“We are asking friends that have become family to be there for Timmy the way he has countless times for so many of us.”

As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised nearly $32,000 of its $40,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

