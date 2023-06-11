Triple Stabbing: Men In 20s Hospitalized After Incident In Bay Shore Parking Lot

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, June 11 in Bay Shore.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 60 East Main St. after a 911 caller reported a fight, Suffolk County Police said.

When they arrived, they found three men, ages 24, 24, and 23, with stab wounds.

All three were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to have stabbed all three, fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.