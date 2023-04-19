Fair and Breezy 57°

Smash & Grab: Police Seek To ID Burglar Seen Stealing From Long Island Convenience Store

If you know this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you.

Suffolk County Police are asking for tips after a man was seen on surveillance video breaking into the Southdown Encore Station in Huntington, located on Wall Street, and stealing cash and cigarettes early March 13.
Michael Mashburn
According to Suffolk County Police, he was seen on surveillance video breaking into a Huntington convenience store before snagging cash and cigarettes.

The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on March 13, at the Southdown Encore Station, located at 235 Wall Street.

Detectives said the suspect broke down the door before stealing the items and then fleeing on foot. He was last seen heading southbound in the rear parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

