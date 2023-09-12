Partly Cloudy 81°

'Significant' Amount Of Child Porn Found On Ridge Man's Devices, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested after authorities say he was found to be in possession of a large amount of child pornography.

Dominick Umbrino, age 70 of Ridge, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11 for allegedly possessing child pornography, police said.
Sophie Grieser
On Monday, Sept. 11, 70-year-old Ridge resident Dominick Umbrino was arrested on multiple child pornography charges, New York State Police announced.

The arrest came after Umbrino was investigated by multiple agencies, including the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), and more.

Together, the units uncovered and seized multiple electronic devices.

Between the computer, hard drives, and his cell phone, police reported finding a “significant amount” of child pornography.

Umbrino is charged with:

  • Promoting a sexual performance by a child, three counts; and
  • Possession of sexual performance by a child, three counts.

All charges are felonies.

He was arraigned at Suffolk County First District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12. 

