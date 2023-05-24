Seen Him? 93-Year-Old Port Jefferson Station Man With Dementia Reported Missing

Arturo Rabassa, age 93, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, on Route 112 in the hamlet of Port Jefferson Station.

He suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to Suffolk County Police.

Rabassa is described as a white man, 5-feet-1-inch tall and 150 pounds, bald, with blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black hat, black sweater, gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6690 or call 911.

