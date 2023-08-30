Seen ‘Em? Search On For Trio Seen Trespassing At Former Oakdale College Campus

On Saturday, Aug. 26, three men were seen trespassing on the former Oakdale college, Suffolk County Police announced.

According to the police, the trio also damaged property on the closed-down Dowling College campus, located at 150 Idle Hour Boulevard.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

The Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

All submissions will be anonymous and kept confidential.

