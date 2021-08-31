COVID-19: School Board Of Long Island District Vows To Defy Mask Mandates

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Locust Valley High School
Locust Valley High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island school district is not backing down in its fight against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate for students and staff to wear masks in the classroom.

The Locust Valley School Board voted unanimously against revising its reopening plan, which would have included adhering to the state's requirement that all students, staff, and visitors to school buildings wear facial coverings.

Locust Valley Schools Superintendent Kenneth Graham has said that he is in favor of masking up, however, the Board has said it sides with the community, which is against wearing masks, and plans to continue fighting the mandate.

Graham has cautioned that if the Board rejects the mask mandate, the district could face fines, lengthy litigation, or even potentially the closing of schools. However, at their latest meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, the Board opted to hire a law firm to litigate the matter on their behalf.

Another Board of Education was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Check Daily Voice for new information as the situation continues.

