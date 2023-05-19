Fair 62°

Riverhead Man Asked Child For Sexual Contact: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police found that he had engaged in a sex offense against a young child.

A 51-year-old Riverhead man was arrested Wednesday, May 17 after allegedly texting an 11-year-old child for sexual contact, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Southampton Police reported that on Wednesday, May 17, officers arrested 51-year-old Wuilyan Pirir Camey of Riverhead for a sex offense.

Two weeks prior to the arrest, the Southampton Police Department received a report of the possible offense, which occurred against an 11-year-old child from Flanders.

An investigation revealed that Pirir Camey had been texting the child and requesting sexual contact, authorities claimed.

Pirir Camey is charged with the following:

  • First-degree attempted sexual abuse
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was held until his arraignment on Thursday, May 18, and was released on a $1,000 bail. 

