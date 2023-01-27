You Better Work: George Santos Offered $100K To Perform In Drag At Hamptons Restaurant: Report

After weeks of online speculation over his rumored past as a drag queen, embattled New York Congressman George Santos has been given the chance to sashay down the runway for a good cause, Daily Mail reports.

Zach Erdem, owner of Long Island hot spot 75 Main in Southampton, is offering the Republican lawmaker $100,000 if he agrees to perform in the exclusive restaurant’s weekly drag show, Erdem told the outlet.

The job includes free food and drinks, and Erdem said he would even donate a portion of ticket sales to charities benefiting children and animals.

Reality TV viewers will recognize Erdem from “Serving the Hamptons” on HBO Max, where he and manager Victoria Hilton “try to keep their sexy, young staff in line long enough to make the summer a success,” according to the show’s description.

The restaurant and lounge is known for its long list of A-list diners, including Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Jamie Foxx, and even President Joe Biden. Reservations are usually booked weeks in advance.

So what exactly would Santos, who represents the state’s 3rd District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens, have to do in order to get that bag?

Whatever he wants, Erdem told Daily Mail, saying he would leave the drag show’s creative concept entirely up to Santos.

The 40-year-old Turkish immigrant turned entrepreneur told the outlet he came up with the idea after photos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Santos dressed in drag in Brazil in 2008.

Santos initially denied the claim, saying on Twitter, “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false.”

He later admitted that he had dressed in drag, telling reporters, “I was not a drag queen. I was young and I had fun at a festival. So sue me for having a life.”

Erdem told Daily Mail he thinks Santos could use the cash amid the growing list of scandals plaguing the freshman lawmaker since he admitted to lying about much of his background before getting elected, and is now facing multiple investigations into his finances.

“Might as well offer him $100,000,” Erdem told the outlet. 'It's a good offer for him, he won't be in D.C. long.”

Santos had not publicly responded to the offer as of Friday, Jan. 27.

Should he accept the gig, he may do well to remember the famous catchphrase of drag legend RuPaul: "Good luck... and don't (expletive) it up."

Click here for the full story from Daily Mail.

