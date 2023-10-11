Police Shoot, Kill Sword-Wielding Man Inside Elwood Home

Officers responded to an Elwood home on Mander Lane at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, after a neighbor called 911 for a man acting violently, according to Suffolk County Police.

When they arrived, a resident of the home, Alan Weber, refused to come outside and was screaming and breaking property in the home, police said.

Officers then made their way inside, where Weber reportedly confronted them with the sword. An officer opened fire, hitting the man.

Weber was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

