Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Elite Fencer At Elwood Home Under Investigation By NY AG

The agency’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI) has opened a probe into the death of Alan Weber, who was shot to death by a Suffolk County Police officer inside an Elwood home Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

Officers responded to the home, located on Mander Lane, at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called 911 saying a man was acting violently, according to Suffolk County Police.

When they arrived, the 54-year-old Weber reportedly refused to come outside and was screaming and breaking property in the home.

Officers then made their way inside, where Weber allegedly confronted them while wielding two swords.

According to the AG’s office, an officer first tried subduing Weber with a TASER device, but the device failed to have any effect on him.

Another officer then fired his service weapon, striking Weber. He was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

Officers recovered two fencing swords at the scene.

An OSI probe is standard procedure in every incident in which a police officer may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission.

If the assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, a full investigation will follow.

Weber was an owner and head coach at Elevate Fencing Club and was a five-time US national team member and Olympic alternate, according to the Rockland Fencers Club Facebook page.

He won a medal for the United States at the Pan American Games in 1995.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.