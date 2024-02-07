Police Seek Help Finding Killer Of Central Islip Man

The death of Marco Tulio Pineda, age 51, of Central Islip, occurred around 12:50 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1 at a residence on 2nd Avenue, said the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives.

Police responded to the home and found Pineda dead in the backyard of the home, police said.

After an autopsy was performed, it was determined Pineda was a victim of a homicide.

Pineda was a flooring installer and frequented businesses on Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

