Police Officer Shot At Coram Home (Developing)

The Suffolk County Police officer was shot at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at a home in Coram, located on Homestead Drive near Norfleet Lane, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. A hospital spokesperson would not comment on the officer’s condition.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the officer’s injuries, but according to police radio traffic they were shot in the arm and leg.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or whether a suspect has been arrested.

One suspect was believed to be in custody, according to police radio traffic.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

