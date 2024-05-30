Mastic Man, 30, Nabbed On Child Porn Charges, Police Say

Dylan Mulvihill, age 30, was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, New York State Police announced.

A cyber tip generated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) led state investigators to obtain a search warrant against Mulvihill, who lives in Mastic.

After seizing Mulvihill’s computers, cell phones, USB, hard drives, and more, he was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a sexual performance by a child, three counts;

Promoting a sexual performance by a child, three counts; and

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due to appear at Suffolk County First District Court on Monday, June 3.

