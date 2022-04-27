Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash At Medford Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that killed a wrong-way driver and injured another driver overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 in Medford.

Edward A. Thornlow, age 54, of Shirley, was driving a 2014 Cadillac sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then collided with a 2020 Ford Transit 350, being driven southbound on Horseblock Road by Christopher J. Samson, age 58, of Bayport, according to police.

Thornlow was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Samson was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.