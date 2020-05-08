Worker Rescued After Falling 25 Feet Into Pit At Long Island Construction Site

A worker was pulled to safety after falling about 25 feet into a large foundation pit at a Long Island construction site.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 8 in Searingtown at 60 Shelter Rock Road, Nassau County Police said.

The Emergency Services Unit rescue team performed the extrication by utilizing a mechanical hauling system with ropes and a stokes basket.

The 36-year-old worker was packaged into the stokes basket and hauled up the 25 feet safely in stable condition.

He was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment of a head injury and further evaluation.

The Emergency Service Unit rescue team was comprised of six police officers under the direction of one sergeant who worked together to complete the rescue.

