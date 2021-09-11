Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Apprehended After Waving Pipe With Knife At Long Island Fair, Police Say
Police & Fire

Worker Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle At Long Island Business

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the area where the incident happened on Long Beach Road in Island Park.
A look at the area where the incident happened on Long Beach Road in Island Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a Long Island business.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in Island Park on the lot of 3896 Long Beach Road, Nassau County Police said.

The 59-year-old male employee of Nicolia Ready Mix was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. 

He was pronounced dead at 7:36 am by a hospital physician. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.