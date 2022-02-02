Women Accused Of Punching, Stabbing 7-Eleven Employee In Suffolk

Two women are facing assault charges after police said they attacked an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

The Riverhead Police Department reported that 19-year-old Angie Vanegas and 20-year-old Iona Weston, both of Riverhead, were each arrested and charged with second-degree assault in the November incident.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, an employee at the store, located at 162 Old Country Road in Riverhead, was punched and stabbed in the leg by Vanegas and Weston, police said.

Police previously reported that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two women were held for arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.