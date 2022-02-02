Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Major New Storm Taking Aim On Region Expected To Cause Hazardous Travel Conditions
Police & Fire

Women Accused Of Punching, Stabbing 7-Eleven Employee In Suffolk

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police received a report of an assault at the 7-Eleven, located at 162 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Police received a report of an assault at the 7-Eleven, located at 162 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on Saturday, Nov. 13. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two women are facing assault charges after police said they attacked an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

The Riverhead Police Department reported that 19-year-old Angie Vanegas and 20-year-old Iona Weston, both of Riverhead, were each arrested and charged with second-degree assault in the November incident.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, an employee at the store, located at 162 Old Country Road in Riverhead, was punched and stabbed in the leg by Vanegas and Weston, police said. 

Police previously reported that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the two women were held for arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.