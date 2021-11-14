Contact Us
Police Searching For Duo Who Assaulted Suffolk County 7-Eleven Employee

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are investigating after two people assaulted an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

Police received a report of an assault at the business, located at 162 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Officers determined that an employee was confronted by two female suspects, who punched him in the face and stabbed him in the leg, the Riverhead Police Department said.

The victim was taken to the Peconic Bay Medical Center to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

