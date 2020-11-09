Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: MS-13 Member Fugitive Extradited To Face Charges Of Murdering Suffolk Teen
Police & Fire

Woman With Ties To Mexico, Colombia Wanted On Felony Drug, Conspiracy Charges

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A police sketch of Yanet Patricia Arroyo, now 58 years old.
A police sketch of Yanet Patricia Arroyo, now 58 years old. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Over 10 years after her arrest, state police are still searching for an Ozone Park woman with ties to Mexico and Colombia facing felonies for drug possession and conspiracy.

Yanet Patricia Arroyo, now 58, was arrested on charges of first, second and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy on Oct. 6 of 1998. 

To accrue a first-degree criminal possession charge, an individual must have eight or more ounces of a drug, according to New York Penal Law.

Arroyo was born in Mexico and has ties to the nation of Colombia, New York City and Queens. She stands at 5-foot-4, has brown hair and green eyes and is of Caucasian descent. 

Anyone with information regarding Arroyo's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police with Troop L in Farmingdale at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.