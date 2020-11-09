Woman With Ties To Mexico, Colombia Wanted On Felony Drug, Conspiracy Charges

Over 10 years after her arrest, state police are still searching for an Ozone Park woman with ties to Mexico and Colombia facing felonies for drug possession and conspiracy.

Yanet Patricia Arroyo, now 58, was arrested on charges of first, second and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy on Oct. 6 of 1998.

To accrue a first-degree criminal possession charge, an individual must have eight or more ounces of a drug, according to New York Penal Law.

Arroyo was born in Mexico and has ties to the nation of Colombia, New York City and Queens. She stands at 5-foot-4, has brown hair and green eyes and is of Caucasian descent.

Anyone with information regarding Arroyo's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police with Troop L in Farmingdale at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

