Woman Jumps From Window After Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Apartment Building

A woman was seriously injured after jumping out of her apartment window when a massive fire broke out at the four-story building.

It happened in Great Neck Plaza on Brompton Road at around 7 a.m. Sunday, April 19.

Arriving Nassau County Police officers observed a heavy smoke condition coming from the third floor with the woman hanging out of the window.

Officers entered the building in an attempt to reach the fire, and at that time, the woman jumped out of the window, police said.

An officer attempted to catch the woman and braced her fall. The woman was taken to a local hospital for a compound fracture of her right ankle and a partially collapsed lung, police said.

Several fire departments responded and were able to extinguish the blaze. Those departments included Manhasset-Lakeville, Roslyn, Plandome, Port Washington, Garden City Park, New Hyde Park, Floral Park and Vigilant.

Approximately 85 firefighters battled the blaze, with 15 fire trucks responding.

Three members of the Nassau County Police Department were taken to a local hospital for injuries, two for smoke inhalation and one for neck and back pain.

Two residents of the building and two firemen were treated for minor injuries at the scene but did not require to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it appears to be non-criminal in nature, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

