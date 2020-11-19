Woman Finds Large Bearded Dragon Lizard Under Garbage Can On Long Island

A Long Island woman received quite a surprise while taking out her garbage, she was greeted by a large breaded dragon lizard.

The Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 6:20 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, in New Hyde Park.

According to officers, a woman called 911 after finding a lizard under her garbage can in the vicinity of Lake Drive.

Officers located a bearded dragon which was catatonic and were able to safely placed the lizard in a container and brought it to their patrol car for warmth.

Nassau County Police were able to capture a large bearded dragon lizard that was hiding under a resident's garbage can. Nassau County Police

A short time later, the reptile began to move. After attempting to locate the owner, officers contacted an approved wildlife rehabilitator and he agreed to take possession of the animal.

The reptile appeared to be in good condition and well-fed.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the above animal can contact the Third Precinct at 516-573-6300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.