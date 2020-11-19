Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Urges American Not To Travel For Thanksgiving Or Be With Those Outside Household
Police & Fire

Woman Finds Large Bearded Dragon Lizard Under Garbage Can On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The beard dragon lizard found under a Long Island woman's garbage can.
The beard dragon lizard found under a Long Island woman's garbage can. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman received quite a surprise while taking out her garbage, she was greeted by a large breaded dragon lizard.

The Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 6:20 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, in New Hyde Park.

According to officers, a woman called 911 after finding a lizard under her garbage can in the vicinity of Lake Drive. 

Officers located a bearded dragon which was catatonic and were able to safely placed the lizard in a container and brought it to their patrol car for warmth. 

Nassau County Police were able to capture a large bearded dragon lizard that was hiding under a resident's garbage can.

Nassau County Police

 A short time later, the reptile began to move. After attempting to locate the owner, officers contacted an approved wildlife rehabilitator and he agreed to take possession of the animal. 

 The reptile appeared to be in good condition and well-fed.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the above animal can contact the Third Precinct at 516-573-6300. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.