Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By SUV In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection that has left a woman seriously injured.

It occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Dec.18 in Glen Cove.

A dark-colored SUV struck the 40-year-old victim who was crossing southbound on Pearsall Avenue just west of Walnut Road, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

