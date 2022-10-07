Watch: Police Seek Trio Who Stole Catalytic Converter From Car In Holtsville

Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a car on Long Island.

The incident happened in Holtsville at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a report from Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Three male suspects wearing dark clothing exited a silver Mercedes on Gazebo Lane and used a hydraulic lift and cutting tools to steal a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord, authorities said. (To see a video, click on the third image above.)

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.