Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Fatally Stabbed At Long Island Residence
Police & Fire

Watch: Police Seek Trio Who Stole Catalytic Converter From Car In Holtsville

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Long Island. Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Long Island.
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Long Island.
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Long Island. Video Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a car on Long Island.

The incident happened in Holtsville at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a report from Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Three male suspects wearing dark clothing exited a silver Mercedes on Gazebo Lane and used a hydraulic lift and cutting tools to steal a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord, authorities said. (To see a video, click on the third image above.)

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.