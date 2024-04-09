Fair 46°

Burlington Adding Stores On Long Island, In Capital Region

Attention shoppers: Burlington is expanding its footprint in New York.

A Burlington store in San Antonio, Texas. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jay1095
The discount retailer, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is set to open three new stores on Long Island and one in the Capital Region this spring, the company announced on its website.

Below are the locations and expected opening dates for the new stores:

  • Albany County – Colonie on Friday, May 3
  • Nassau County – Oceanside on Friday, July 12
  • Suffolk County – Selden on Friday, April 19 and Riverhead on Friday, July 26

Specific addresses for the new locations were not immediately available.

Founded in 1972, Burlington now operates more than 1,000 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico with a focus on clothing and home goods. Its corporate headquarters is located in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Find out more on its website.

