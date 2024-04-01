Overcast 51°

Trio Assaults Employee At Commack Walmart: Police

Police are hoping that surveillance photos will help them track down three people accused of assaulting an employee at a Long Island Walmart.

Suffolk County Police are working to identify three suspects (pictured) accused of assaulting an employee at the Commack Walmart store on Wednesday, March 27.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Commack Walmart store on Crooked Hill Road.

Suffolk County Police said the employee confronted two men and a woman about their handling of merchandise. During the encounter, the trio attacked the worker, punching him multiple times.

The employee was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and treated for minor injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips can contact the organization’s website or call 1-800-220-TIPS.

