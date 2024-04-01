The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Commack Walmart store on Crooked Hill Road.

Suffolk County Police said the employee confronted two men and a woman about their handling of merchandise. During the encounter, the trio attacked the worker, punching him multiple times.

The employee was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and treated for minor injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips can contact the organization’s website or call 1-800-220-TIPS.

