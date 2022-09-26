Update: Man Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Separate SUVs In Flanders

A man who was struck by two SUVs after allegedly running out in front of the first vehicle on Long Island has died from his injuries.

The incident took place in Flanders around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on Route 105.

According to Lt. Susan Ralph, with the Southampton Police, the man died on Sunday night from injuries sustained during the crash.

The medical examiner is working to identify the victim.

The department responded after receiving multiple 911 calls of a man being hit by the two vehicles.

Once on the scene, they found the driver of a Mercedes SUV, identified as Sepehr Sajjad, age 46, of Madison, in New Haven County, Connecticut, was turning from Flanders Road onto Route 105 when the man ran out in front of the car, was struck, Ralph said.

The man was then struck by the second vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, driven by Christian Torres-Novarro, age 37, of Riverhead, Ralph added.

Ralph said both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The identity of the man hit has not yet been released by police.

Southampton Town detectives responded and are currently investigating the crash.

