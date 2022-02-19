Two Wanted After Road-Rage Incident In Suffolk County, Police Say

Know anything?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate at least two bikers who were involved in a road-rage incident that left a Jeep damaged.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as detectives look to track down two people who damaged the Jeep on Woodside Avenue in Medford between 3:50 p.m. 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to police, a group of between 20 and 30 riders were on dirt bikes and ATVs on Route 112 near Woodside Avenue when two of them were involved in an incident with the occupants of a Jeep Renegade.

It is alleged that the two riders - one on a red dirt bike, one on a blue dirt bike - damaged the side view mirror and door of the Jeep when it was traveling east on Woodside Avenue.

Investigators said they are looking for any information, video, or photos of the incident as they continue to search for the suspects.

A cash reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.