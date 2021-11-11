Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Two Teens On Long Island Busted With Defaced Pistol During Stop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jean Francois (left), Melchizzedek Neverson
Jean Francois (left), Melchizzedek Neverson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A routine traffic stop of a BMW SUV led to the arrest of two teenagers on weapons charges after they were busted with a defaced pistol, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department’s Fourth Squad on patrol at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Inwood initiated a traffic stop of the BMW on Sheridan Boulevard when they noticed a rear tail light was broken and the registration was expired.

During the stop near the intersection of Davis Avenue, police said that the officers found a loaded, defaced, 9-millimeter handgun and two ammunition magazines inside the SUV.

The driver of the vehicle, Jean Francois, and his passenger, Melchizedek Neverson, both 18, both of Brooklyn, were taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters.

Both teens were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

No return court date has been announced for the two.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.