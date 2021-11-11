Two Teens On Long Island Busted With Defaced Pistol During Stop, Police Say

A routine traffic stop of a BMW SUV led to the arrest of two teenagers on weapons charges after they were busted with a defaced pistol, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department’s Fourth Squad on patrol at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Inwood initiated a traffic stop of the BMW on Sheridan Boulevard when they noticed a rear tail light was broken and the registration was expired.

During the stop near the intersection of Davis Avenue, police said that the officers found a loaded, defaced, 9-millimeter handgun and two ammunition magazines inside the SUV.

The driver of the vehicle, Jean Francois, and his passenger, Melchizedek Neverson, both 18, both of Brooklyn, were taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters.

Both teens were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

No return court date has been announced for the two.

