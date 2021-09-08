Contact Us
Two Long Island Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minors

Nicole Valinote
Liquor Warehouse of Freeport
Liquor Warehouse of Freeport Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Two Long Island stores were cited for selling alcoholic beverages to people under the age of 21 following an undercover police investigation.

New York State Police reported that the operation was conducted in Freeport on Thursday, Sept. 2. 

Police said the following individuals were arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage:

  • Christian Molina, age 18, of Freeport, a clerk at 7-Eleven, Merrick Road in Freeport.
  • Martina Elaskar-Sarli, age 22, of Freeport, a clerk at Liquor Warehouse of Freeport, Buffalo Avenue in Freeport.

State Police said the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:

  • Gas Sale – Merrick Road, Freeport
  • Crosstown Wines and Spirits – Main Street, Freeport
  • Conoco – Merrick Road, Freeport
  • Freeport Mini Mart – West Merrick Road, Freeport
  • Babu Wine and Liquor – West Merrick Road, Freeport
  • Giv N Go Gas Station - Merrick Road, Freeport
  • Sunoco Gas Station – West Merrick Road, Freeport
  • 7-11 – Sunrise Highway, Freeport

