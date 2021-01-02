Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Three Rescued From Long Island House Fire By Police Officer

Kathy Reakes
Three people were rescued by a police officer from a burning home in New Hyde Park.
Three people were evacuated by a police officer from a home on Long Island after police found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

The fire took place at a home in New Hyde Park around 11:55 a.m., Sunday, Jan., 31, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a Flower Lane residence for a house fire. Upon police arrival, Officer Raymond Pescatore observed heavy smoke emanating from all windows of the home. 

Pescatore then entered the home and was able to safely evacuate a man and two women. 

There were no injuries reported. 

The New Hyde Park Fire department responded to extinguish the fire in the attic of the home. 

The Manhasset/Lakeville, Floral Park, South Floral Park, Mineola, Garden City, Franklin Square, and Elmont fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire. 

The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad responded along with the Nassau County Fire Marshall. 

The investigation is ongoing.

