Three Now Confirmed Dead, Four Injured In Long Island House Fire

Kathy Reakes
Three people were killed during a house fire in Garden City.
Three people have now been confirmed dead in a Long Island house fire.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran made the announcement in a briefing on Thursday afternoon, May 6, regarding the fire at a single-family home on Washington Avenue.

At least 12 fire departments responded to the fire that was called in by a bypasser who alerted officials that people were trapped in the home.

The fire broke out at 5:38 a.m., and by the time fire officials arrived the home was fully involved, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said.

"It's a tragic fire," Uttaro said. "And a good reason to make sure that you have working fire detectors." 

Uttaro said it took the better part of two hours to get the blaze under control. 

Curran said it was a "sad day," for the community and the family.

The identifies of those who perished have not been released.

Four people overall were injured including one police officer who was attempting to help rescue the residents inside. He remains in the hospital.

Three firefighters were also injured but were not hosptialized.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office and the Nassau County Arson Squad. 

The fire broke at the same time more than 68 fire departments were working a large industrial fire at a trash recycling center in Westbury. 

Many firefighters working the scene, were called to help with the Garden City fire, Uttaro said. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

