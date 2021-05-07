Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Disbarred Attorney From LI Accused Of Stealing $372K In Escrow Funds
IDs Released For Two Victims Of Triple-Fatal Long Island House Fire

Joe Lombardi
The identities of two victims of a triple-fatal Long Island house fire have been released by authorities.
The identities of two victims of a triple-fatal Long Island house fire have been released by authorities. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The identities of two victims of a triple-fatal Long Island house fire have been released by authorities.

The blaze broke out in Garden City, on Washington Avenue, around 5:38 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, and took about two hours to knock down.

Nassau County Police have identified the victims as being Gail Madigan, age 60, and Molly Madigan, age 18. The third victim, a 62-year-old man, will be identified pending further investigation, police said.

Four others were injured, including a police officer who is now hospitalized after attempting to help rescue the residents inside. 

There were approximately 50 Garden City Fire Department firefighters at the scene.

The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb squad also responded along with the Nassau County Fire Marshall. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

