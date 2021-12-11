Contact Us
Teen Duo Nabbed For Fatal Broad-Daylight Long Island Shooting

Devin Obleanis Devin Obleanis
Darin Semple Darin Semple
A pair of 19-year-olds have been charged in connection to the fatal, broad-daylight shooting of a Long Island man who was found dead on a sidewalk. 

The incident happened in Baldwin around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

Rafael DeLossantos, of Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Nassau County Police announced that Devin Obleanis, of Rosedale, Queens, and Darin Semple, of Freeport, have been charged in connection to the incident.

They have each been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and are scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

