Man Found Shot Dead On Long Island Sidewalk

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found lying on a sidewalk shot to death on Long Island.
The 23-year-old man was found around 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 when Nassau County Police responded to a reported car crash in Baldwin.
According to detectives, officers received a call for an auto accident with injury. Upon arrival, they located the man on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police did not disclose the name of the roadway involved.
Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
All callers will remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
