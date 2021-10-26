Contact Us
Man Found Shot Dead On Long Island Sidewalk

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking the public for help after a man was found lying on a sidewalk shot to death on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found lying on a sidewalk shot to death on Long Island.

The 23-year-old man was found around 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 when Nassau County Police responded to a reported car crash in Baldwin.

According to detectives, officers received a call for an auto accident with injury. Upon arrival, they located the man on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police did not disclose the name of the roadway involved.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

