Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Swastika Discovered In Drying Cement On Driveway Of Long Island Home

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or with any pertinent information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or with any pertinent information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Photo Credit: File

Police are looking to the public for clues after a swastika was found etched into the drying cement of a Long Island home. 

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 on Brian Drive in Merrick, according to Nassau County Police. 

The homeowner noticed the etching after wet cement was poured on his property on Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or with any pertinent information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.