Swastika Discovered In Drying Cement On Driveway Of Long Island Home

Police are looking to the public for clues after a swastika was found etched into the drying cement of a Long Island home.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 on Brian Drive in Merrick, according to Nassau County Police.

The homeowner noticed the etching after wet cement was poured on his property on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or with any pertinent information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

