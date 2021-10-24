Contact Us
Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Long Island Dunkin' Donuts

Joe Lombardi
Dunkin' Donuts on Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville.
A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island Dunkin' Donuts shop.

The suspect entered the Dunkin' Donuts shop in Hicksville, located at 432 Jerusalem Ave., at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Nassau County Police said. 

Once inside, he pushed two female store clerks, ages 54 and 36, while simulating that he had a gun and demanding that they give him cash from the register, police said. 

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the suspect left the store southbound on Jerusalem Avenue, said police

The two female victims and a 66-year-old male store clerk also present during the robbery, were not injured.

The suspect is described as being around 17 years of age, Black, and 5-foot-6, police said. He was wearing black jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, and a white face mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

