Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Coram Crash

A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Long Island crash.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in Coram.

Edward White, age 53, of Coram was traveling eastbound on a bicycle on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.

White was thrown off the bicycle into the roadway, and was then struck by a 2015 Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound behind the light-colored SUV, said police.

The light-colored SUV fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Middle Country Road, police said.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Honda stayed on the scene, according to police.

White was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Monday morning, April 25, Suffolk County Police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Coram resident David Hernandez.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He is scheduled to be arraigne at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

