One Killed In Hit-Run Coram Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed one person overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in Coram.

A bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was thrown off the bicycle into the roadway, and was then struck by a 2015 Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound behind the light-colored SUV, said police.

The light-colored SUV fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Middle Country Road, police said.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Honda stayed on the scene, according to police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

