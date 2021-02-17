Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Burglaries

A burglar who was interrupted by a 76-year-old woman who was awoken overnight on Long Island as he rummaged through her belongings is facing a host of charges after being connected to a string of burglaries, police said.

Nassau County Police said that at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the woman in Valley Stream was woken up when she noticed a light in a different room and sought to determine its source.

Upon entering the other room, police said that the victim found a man, later identified as Manhattan resident Travis McCoy, who had a flashlight and was going through her belongings.

Police said that the woman confronted McCoy, who shoved her, causing injuries to her neck, back, and hip, before he fled with her keys and cellphone.

The investigation into the burglary led to the apprehension of McCoy, who was located by officers in a backyard of a Newburg Avenue home in North Woodmere.

Further investigation into McCoy determined that he was also responsible for allegedly trespassing on Newburg Avenue and for stealing items from vehicles parked on East Wood Lane, Riverdale Road, and Forest Road in Valley Stream that same day

McCoy, age 27, was charged with:

Burglary;

Assault;

Grand larceny;

Possession of burglary tools;

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property;

Two counts of petit larceny;

Trespassing.

Police said that McCoy would be scheduled to be arraigned “when medically practical.”

