Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Long Island Teen Found Shot Dead

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police arrested a 21-year-old Hempstead man for the shooting death of a 17-year-old teen last year.

A Long Island man has been charged for the shooting death of a 17-year-old last year.

Jayden Woods, age 21, of Hempstead, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, for the murder of the teen, Omarion Jackson, from Hempstead, who was found dead when Nassau County Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in front of 158 Dartmouth St., in Hempstead around 9:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 21.

According to detectives, arriving officers found Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Woods was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, March 18 in Mineola.

