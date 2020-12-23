Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
ID Released For Long Island Teen Found Shot To Death

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The area where the teen was found shot to death.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a teen found shot to death overnight on Long Island.

Omarion Jackson, age 17, from Hempstead, was found dead when Nassau County Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in front of 158 Dartmouth St., in Hempstead around 9:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 21.

According to detectives, arriving officers found Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

