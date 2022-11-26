Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect has been apprehended after a bank robbery on Long Island.

The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the robber fled on foot, according to police.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a man was arrested in connection with the case.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives apprehended Alexander Almonte Cabrera, a resident of Farmingdale, in Levittown at 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Almonte Cabrera, age 21, of 79 Lincoln Ave., was charged with third-degree robbery.

He was held overnight at the SCPD Third Precinct, and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Nov. 26.

