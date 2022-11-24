Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island.

The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the robber fled on foot, according to police.

The man is described as light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build, police said.

He wore sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with "Wild Cats" written across the chest, and gray sweatpants, said police.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

