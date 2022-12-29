Suspect Killed ID'd In Officer-Involved Shooting In Medford

A suspect who was killed in a police-involved shooting on Long Island has been ID'd.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Medford.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road referencing an adult man acting violently toward his roommate and threatening him with a fire extinguisher.

Two Sixth Precinct officers approached the man who was acting violently when he pulled out a knife and stabbed both officers, according to a report on the incident by Suffolk County Police.

During the altercation, at least one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the 56-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene., the police report said.

One of the officers was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter and admitted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

A second officer was transported to the same hospital via ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

A third officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released Wednesday night.

Enrique Lopez, age 56, of Birchwood Road in Medford, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by a Suffolk County Police officer, after he allegedly stabbed two officers.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

