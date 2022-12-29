2 Officers Stabbed, Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Medford

A suspect was killed and two officers were stabbed in a police-involved shooting on Long Island.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Medford.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road referencing an adult man acting violently toward his roommate and threatening him with a fire extinguisher.

Two Sixth Precinct officers approached the man who was acting violently when he pulled out a knife and stabbed both officers, according to a report on the incident by Suffolk County Police.

During the altercation, at least one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the 56-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene., the police report said.

One of the officers was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter and admitted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

A second officer was transported to the same hospital via ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

A third officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released Wednesday night.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.