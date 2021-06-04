Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Shot Outside Of Suffolk Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect Charged For 2020 July 4th Long Island Murder, Shooting Of Two Others

Kathy Reakes
Thomas Massenburg
Thomas Massenburg Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged 2020 murder of a man and the shooting of two other victims on Long Island.

Thomas Massenburg, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Wednesday, June 2, for the murder which took place on Saturday, July 4, in North Massapequa.

According to detectives, the shootings were uncovered when Nassau County Police responded to West Drive for a radio assignment for shots fired. 

When they arrived, officers discovered multiple victims had been shot by an unknown individual at a July 4th party inside a private home.

A 21-year-old victim, later identified as Rashawn Cummings, 21 of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two other victims, both men, were driven in a private vehicle to a local hospital. 

Massenburg was charged with second-degree murder and held overnight. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 3 in Mineola. 

