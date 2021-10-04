Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Facebook, Instagram Down For Many Users Around The World
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
TD Bank at 1200 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh.
TD Bank at 1200 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police detectives are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Long Island.

A man walked into TD Bank on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, where there was a report of a suspect who walked up to a female bank teller and passed her a note demanding cash, Nassau County Police said.

It is alleged that the teller complied and passed along an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who exited the bank onto Jerusalem Avenue and fled westbound on foot.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect has been described as an African American man with a heavy build who is in his late 30s or early 40s. 

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black winter jacket, black sweatpants, sunglasses, and a face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.