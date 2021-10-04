Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Police detectives are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Long Island.

A man walked into TD Bank on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, where there was a report of a suspect who walked up to a female bank teller and passed her a note demanding cash, Nassau County Police said.

It is alleged that the teller complied and passed along an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who exited the bank onto Jerusalem Avenue and fled westbound on foot.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect has been described as an African American man with a heavy build who is in his late 30s or early 40s.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black winter jacket, black sweatpants, sunglasses, and a face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

