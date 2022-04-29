Suspect At Large After Knifepoint Robbery At West Babylon 7-Eleven

Police are searching for a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

The man armed with a knife entered the store in West Babylon, located at 901 Little East Neck Road, on Wednesday, April 27 at approximately 11:20 p.m., and demanded the employee open the cash register, Suffolk County Police said.

The man fled on a bicycle, northbound, on Little East Neck Road, said police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.