Suffolk County Man Facing Hate Crime Charges For Stealing Pride Flags, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing multiple hate crime charges for stealing LGBTQ+ pride flags over the summer.

Robert Fehring, age 74, of Bayport, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and two counts of fourth-degree larceny as a hate crime, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the flags were stolen and flag brackets were broken at locations along Railroad Avenue in Sayville between Friday, July 23 and Monday, July 26.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Fehring is also facing federal charges for sending threatening letters to LGBTQ+ affiliated organizations and individuals since at least 2013, according to an announcement on Monday, Dec. 6, from Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Peace reported that search warrants executed at Fehring's home led to the discovery of loaded firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ+ affiliated attorney, which contained the remains of a dead bird.

